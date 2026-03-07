When does daylight saving time start in 2026? When clocks change and what to know

Most Americans will set their clocks forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins for 2026, marking the annual shift that brings longer evening daylight but one less hour of sleep. The clock change comes shortly before the start of spring, which begins with the Vernal Equinox on March 20. (Representational Image)

The time change takes effect at 2 am local time on Sunday, March 8, when clocks will jump ahead by one hour across most of the United States, according to the US Naval Observatory, the official timekeeper for the Defense Department.

What happens when daylight saving time begins? When daylight saving time starts, clocks move forward by one hour, i.e. 2 am becomes 3 am. As a result, most Americans effectively lose an hour of sleep.

The shift moves an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. For example, in Boston, sunrise on the day before the change will occur at 6:09 am and sunset at 5:41 pm, according to the National Weather Service. After the time change, sunrise will move to 7:08 am, while sunset will be later at 6:42 pm.

The clock change comes shortly before the start of spring, which begins with the Vernal Equinox on March 20.

Also Read: When does Daylight Saving Time end? Do clocks go backward or forward in the fall? Here's what you need to know

Why daylight saving time exists Daylight saving time was first adopted in the United States in 1918 during World War I as a way to conserve fuel. The policy was later used again during World War II for similar reasons, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The modern framework largely comes from the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which standardized time rules across the country. Since 2007, daylight saving time has begun on the second Sunday of March.

When daylight saving time ends in 2026 Daylight saving time will continue for most of the year before clocks return to standard time on Nov 1, 2026, the first Sunday of November, when Americans will “fall back” and gain an hour.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, daylight saving time will be in effect for 238 days in 2026.

Also Read: Lawmakers in US again advance legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent – what to know

Which places don’t observe the time change? Not every part of the United States observes daylight saving time. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not change their clocks, although the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, does follow the shift.

Several US territories also do not observe daylight saving time. This includes Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.