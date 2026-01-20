Lawmakers in US again advance legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent – what to know

Lawmakers are again advancing legislation to eliminate the twice-yearly clock changes by making Daylight Saving Time the permanent standard across the US, according to VINnews. The Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 would lock clocks on daylight saving time year-round, putting an end to the annual “spring forward” in March and “fall back” in November. The act was reintroduced in the 119th Congress as H.R. 139 in the House by Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and S. 29 in the Senate by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. Lawmakers in US again advance legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent (Pexel)

The bills, introduced in early January 2025, are now in committee with no further action reported as of mid-January 2026. They were referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. Similar measures have been backed by bipartisan cosponsors in previous sessions. This includes a unanimous Senate passage in 2022, which later stalled in the House.

Read More | Should Daylight Saving Time be abolished? Experts weigh in

Several states have already enacted laws to adopt permanent daylight saving time contingent on federal approval, including Maine and Texas. Arizona and Hawaii observe year-round standard time under existing exemptions.

As of January 19, there has been no major progress, meaning most Americans will “spring forward” one hour on March 8.

What are supporters and opponents saying? Supporters say the change would enhance evening daylight in winter, and even reduce sleep disruptions from time shifts. They also believe this would improve public safety, and enhance economic activity through extended outdoor hours. More afternoon sunlight will also benefit mental health, supporters say.

Read More | Which 19 US states want to end Daylight Saving Time? See full list

However, opponents, which include some health experts and some lawmakers, believe darker winter mornings could disrupt circadian rhythms. This would also be a challenge for schoolchildren, early commuters and northern states where sunrise delays are expected to be most pronounced, they believe.