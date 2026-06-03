Where is Trump? Why an expert's chilling ‘stroke’ theory has suddenly surfaced - Explained

President Donald Trump has not been at a public event in days. To be exact, the 79-year-old signed an executive order, Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security, on Tuesday - but there was no speech or press conference from the Oval Office. Trump delivered his latest speech on May 22, giving regular updates from the White House. It was back on May 20 that he and First Lady Melania spoke at the annual Congressional Picnic.

Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27(REUTERS)

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Now, this raises several questions - ‘Where is Trump?’, ‘Is Trump okay?’ While the White House is yet to address these doubts about the president's health, only a week ago an expert shared a chilling theory.

Read More: Trump health update: POTUS says he ‘aced’ his Walter Reed cognitive test amid bizarre Truth Social posts

Trump health update

On Wednesday, political commentator Brian Krassenstein shared a video of Trump, claiming the the 79-year-old's face appeared to be swollen. California Rep Ted Lieu, in a clip posted on social media, pointed out that the president appeared to doze off while Secretary of State Marco Rubio was speaking to him during a cabinet meeting. “There is something wrong with his health or cognitive abilities. We are going to get to the bottom of this,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} This comes days after Trump's latest medical evaluation. The White House released a three-page memo last week summarizing the president's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The report concluded that the president remains in ‘excellent health’ and is ‘fully fit’ to carry out his duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes days after Trump's latest medical evaluation. The White House released a three-page memo last week summarizing the president's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The report concluded that the president remains in ‘excellent health’ and is ‘fully fit’ to carry out his duties. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to White House physician Sean Barbabella, Trump demonstrated ‘strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to White House physician Sean Barbabella, Trump demonstrated ‘strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report said the president, who will turn 80 soon, underwent evaluations based on test results collected over the past year and consultations involving 22 specialists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said the president, who will turn 80 soon, underwent evaluations based on test results collected over the past year and consultations involving 22 specialists. {{/usCountry}}

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The bruising frequently visible on Trump’s hands was again attributed to regular handshaking combined with aspirin therapy. The report also referenced ‘slight lower leg swelling’, describing it as improved compared to last year.

Doctors also advised Trump to continue taking low-dose aspirin, increase physical activity and lose weight. His weight was listed at 238 pounds, up 14 pounds from his April 2025 physical examination.

Despite the positive conclusions, several physicians said the report left important questions unanswered. Jonathan Reiner, former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, pointed to the absence of information regarding repeated heart CT scans and whether Trump’s medical team had addressed concerns about fatigue or daytime sleepiness.

“The last line of all these notes always say the same thing, which is that upon examination and evaluation of the patient, the president is deemed fit for service,” Reiner told CNN. “This report would speak to that conclusion. There are other things that it misses.”

Expert's chilling ‘stroke’ theory

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Last week, Dr Bruce Davidson, a professor at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, said that Trump could have had a stroke in his second term.

“Earlier in the year, there was video of him shuffling, and I thought that was weird,” he said on The Daily Beast podcast. He further added that the president appeared to be ‘garbling’ words during his speeches.

Where is Trump?

While the president has not been seen in public events, he has been pretty active on social media. Only 12 hours ago, he posted several posts on Truth Social - even comparing him to James Bond (007).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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