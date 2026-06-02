Don Jr.'s new wife Bettina Trump's worrying ‘life goal’ after wedding revealed: ‘Married. Not domesticated’

Shortly after marrying Donald Trump Jr. on a secluded island in the Bahamas, Bettina Anderson changed her Instagram handle to "Trump" and posted a picture of her ivory dress, which had the phrase "Mrs. Trump" stitched into the material. Her revised bio now states, "Married. Not domesticated." Bettina Anderson, newly married to Donald Trump Jr., updated her Instagram to reflect her ambitions of becoming First Lady.

Those familiar with the 39-year-old privately hinted that she is poised to attract significant attention throughout America, particularly after her aspirations to become the First Lady of the US have come to light—an ambition that necessitates her new husband to pursue a political career once his father steps down, Daily Mail reported.

Several sources told the outlet that for Bettina, attaining the title of First Lady has consistently been her paramount goal, with her marriage into the Trump family being a vital initial step towards realizing that dream. This development follows a doctor's explanation of President Donald Trump's “painful and disabling" chronic illness after his three-hour visit to the hospital.

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Bettina Anderson: First Lady goal? Here's what we know In reference to Bettina's aspirations regarding the White House, a source informed the Daily Mail: “First lady? Are you kidding? Of course she would love that. That is pretty much her life goal realized. She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos.”

Moreover, this notion is not as unrealistic as it might appear. A recent survey reveals that Trump Jr., 48, is already the favored candidate among voters to succeed his father in the White House, thereby rendering Bettina's ambitions a completely feasible idea.

Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding The couple exchanged their vows on Little Pipe Cay, a private island in the Bahamas that has been featured in James Bond films, in the presence of around 40 guests. Trump Jr.'s five children were in attendance, along with his siblings Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany, accompanied by their partners. President Trump stayed in Washington, citing his governmental duties related to the ongoing situation with Iran.

At her bridal shower held at Mar-a-Lago several weeks before the wedding, Bettina shared her heartfelt commitment to her new role. "I feel honored to join your family and to fight by your side, Don, through whatever life brings us," she expressed to the attendees.

"And to become your wife is the greatest honor, and I will stand by your side through anything."