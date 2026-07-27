Where is Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell? North Carolina woman, 44, goes missing in the Caribbean; husband seeks help

A North Carolina woman has mysteriously disappeared while visiting the Caribbean island nation of Grenada. 44-year-old Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell’s husband is now pleading for her safe return.

Where is Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell? North Carolina woman, 44, goes missing in the Caribbean (Cailen Waddell/Facebook)

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Elizabeth went missing while staying at the white sand beach resort neighborhood of Grand Anse in the capital of St. George’s, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday, July 23.

She is married to Cailen Waddell, an operations manager for the department of parks, recreation, and cultural resources in Cary, North Carolina, per the New York Post. She was last seen on Grand Anse Beach at around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 22.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials who launched a search for Elizabeth appealed to fishermen, boat operators and residents living on the southern coastline to be on the lookout for her and report any sightings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials who launched a search for Elizabeth appealed to fishermen, boat operators and residents living on the southern coastline to be on the lookout for her and report any sightings. {{/usCountry}}

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Elizabeth was pictured sporting short pink hair in the missing persons notice. However, she was described as having short blonde hair with a medium build, according to police.

What we know about Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell

Elizabeth is said to be about 5 feet tall despite the official press release stating she was 5 feet 5, according to WTVD.

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Her husband Cailen wrote in a Facebook post, “Facebook Friends. My wife Liz is missing in Grenada. If any of you have connections to the island - can you please share the following with your contacts there? Liz went missing in the afternoon on Wednesday. I am on my way there now to help search. I expect nothing less than Liz’s safe return - so please sent your love, light, thoughts, and prayers our way.”

Elizabeth graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and later opened the Art of Movement Physical Therapy in Cary. Here, she combined her decade of physical therapy experience and over two decades of experience in fitness and dance.

Her bio says that she has experience with both neurologic and orthopedic populations.

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“As a lover of learning, Liz has already taken more continuing education courses than most clinicians do in their entire careers. Her learning focuses on getting to the root of your problems and fine-tuning your body’s ability to perform optimally,” the bio reads.

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It adds, “When not helping people feel awesome, Liz stays active with olympic weightlifting, pole dancing, CrossFit, hiking, traveling, and taking walks with her husband, Cailen, to patronize the downtown Cary small business scene. Liz is a passionate supporter of the Cary, NC community and other women-owned, small businesses!”

Elizabeth said in her last Facebook post, shared on May 23, that she was being treated for “long-COVID/post-viral and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome with a root cause of endometriosis & perimenopause insanity.” She said that her symptoms started last September and forced her to stop working and going to the gym, and spending most of her days sleeping.