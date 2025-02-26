Menu Explore
‘Where is Elon Musk in all of this?’: US judge prods billionaire's role in DOGE

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2025 07:04 PM IST

DOGE aims to cut the US government's alleged wasteful spending but has lately been criticized for its directives.

A United States judge has sought to determine the exact role of businessman Elon Musk in the US government's Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.

Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, United States on February 11, 2025. (Reuters)
Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, United States on February 11, 2025. (Reuters)

During a hearing on Monday in a case trying to block access by the DOGE cost-cutting team to Treasury Department systems, a federal judge repeatedly pressed a government lawyer to clarify who is running things at the department.

"Where is Mr Musk in all of this?" US district judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly asked, according to the Associated Press.

"I don't have any information beyond close adviser to the president," Bradley Humphreys, an attorney for the Department of Justice, however, responded.

Also Read | On Elon Musk's ‘work log’ order, staff union calls move ‘cruel, disrespectful’

"You can't tell me what role he has?" the judge remarked.

However, according to the news agency, she did not say if she would block DOGE and Musk from the Treasury Department information systems as requested.

Criticism of DOGE

The Musk-led department was created by an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

DOGE aims to cut the government's alleged wasteful spending, but has lately come under fire for its access to official systems, slashing programs, and direction to federal employees.

However, despite Musk's public assertions, DOGE is criticised for operating in secrecy, according to AP.

Also Read | Who is Amy Gleason? Former US Digital Service official named as acting DOGE administrator

The initial executive orders signed by President Donald Trump setting up DOGE described it primarily as an outfit to modernize software, not an agency. The Trump administration designated Musk a "special government employee.

Even though Musk has largely been the public face of DOGE, the White House, in a February 17 court filing, has said that Musk is not the outfit's administrator or even a DOGE employee.

On Tuesday, the White House identified Amy Gleason as DOGE's "acting administrator."

(Inputs from AP)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
