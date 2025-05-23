Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Where is Holly Luyah? Concerns grow as Orlando Brown Jr.'s girlfriend vanishes from social media for over a year

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 23, 2025 07:40 AM IST

Orland Brown Jr's girlfriend Holly Luyah has not posted anything on Instagram since April 2024. The fashion influencer has over 3 millions followers. 

Holly Luyah, partner of NFL player Orland Brown Jr, has been absent from posting anything on social media for over a year now. This has left her 3.4 million Instagram fans confused and worried. The fashion influencer, known for sharing pictures from her dreamy life, has been radio silent on social media for quite some time now.

Orland Brown Jr's girlfriend Holly Luyah is missing from social media. (Instagram/ Holly Luyah)
Who is Holly Luyah?

Once named as one of Forbes’ “Top 10 Fashion Influencers”, Luyah is the girlfriend of Cincinnati Bengals player Orlando Brown Jr. The two started openly dating back in 2019 and would frequently post snippets of their daily life for their adoring fans. Brown is a popular offensive tackle football player who has been playing for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2021.

The couple also share two kids together but haven’t shared anything about a formal proposal or marriage yet. Their elder son, Orland Brown III, is currently three years old and is often referred to by his parents in interviews and social media posts as “Baby Butter”.

 

 

Luyah gave birth to another to another child in December 2023 but the pair haven’t shared anything publicly about their second-born yet, leaving much up to rumors and speculation. She disappeared from posting on social media soon after.

Fan reactions

Luyah’s last social media post came on April 3, 2024, about four months after giving birth to her second child. This absence has been noticed by eager fans who took to social platforms to express their concern.

“She just disappeared from social, she was a big on IG with a huge following of 3M and was posting a lot, especially during her time in Kansas City. With a pro bowler like OBJ and her popularity, you thought you would see more picture of them... I know she has a tendency to disappear when she's pregnant but she hasn't posted for more than a year now so idk. I just find it odd,” one person commented on Reddit. 

Some people even suspected whether the happy couple is still together following a fan’s remark that Brown doesn’t seem to be sharing a lot about his family lately.

“Orlando Brown Jr., haven't shown his family or girlfriend for a while. He used to showcase them a lot before. Is he still with Holly, the mother of his 2 children? Seems like she doesn't even like his posts no more,” one fan wrote.

Friday, May 23, 2025
