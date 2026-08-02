White City fire in Oregon update: Massive blaze reported at ‘Schnitzer Steel’ on Avenue G; scary videos emerge

A massive fire broke out at Avenue G of White City in Oregon on August 1. Jackson County Fire District 3 issued a statement saying “Fire District 3 crews are on scene of a 2nd Alarm, commercial structure fire in the 2600 block of Avenue G in White City. Avenue G is closed between Agate Road and Highway 62 to provide firefighters access to hydrants. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.”

A fire on Avenue G of White City, Oregon, prompted a massive response. (Facebook/Jackson County Fire District 3)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an update they shared “The incident has been upgraded to a 3rd Alarm, bringing additional firefighting resources to the scene. Please continue to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews remain on scene.”

A photo they shared showed black smoke rising to the sky.

Reports suggested the fire was at the Schnitzer Steel plant, which is located at 2625 Ave G, White City. It now operates as Radius Recycling. However, this has not been confirmed by authorities.

White City fire: Scary videos and photos from Oregon

“Multiple agencies are responding to a large scale fire at Schnitzer Steel on Avenue G in White City. Roads are impacted around the area. Avoid if possible,” a local report said. It added “Loud explosions are being heard as the White City steel fire continues to grow. A 3rd alarm has been called in activating additional south metro fire units.”

The video they shared showed thick, black smoke from a distance. Many locals also shared visuals of the fire.

“I can see it from my house in cp,” one wrote. Another added “View from the VA.”

Yet another video was shared with the person saying “Video taken near Corey Road.”

Yet another person shared a photo where a thick column of black smoke was visible.

(This is a developing story)