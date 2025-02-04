Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

White House confirms Elon Musk, world's richest man, as ‘special government employee’ working for Trump without pay

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2025 12:04 AM IST

Musk spent over $290 million last year in a bid to assist Donald Trump in the US presidential race against former Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris.

A White House official told the Associated Press that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, is working for US President Donald Trump as a “special government employee.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, close ally of Trump, was picked to co-chair the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency. (Reuters/File)
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, close ally of Trump, was picked to co-chair the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency. (Reuters/File)

The Tesla CEO has also been granted a government email address and office space. However, the official, who spoke on anonymity, claimed that Musk was not paid for his work.

In the US, special government employees are usually appointed to their positions for up to 130 days. Trump also approved Musk's work on Sunday after returning to Washington from his weekend in Florida.

Also read | Elon Musk says DOGE works 120 hours a week, thrice that of ‘bureaucratic opponents’

“I think Elon is doing a good job. He’s a big cost-cutter," the Republican president said. “Sometimes we won’t agree with it, and we’ll not go where he wants to go. But I think he’s doing a great job,” AP quoted Trump saying.

Fresh documents filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) recently revealed that Musk spent over $290 million last year in a bid to assist GOP leader Trump in the US presidential race against former Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris.

Democrats fear that Musk, who heads the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is consolidating power within the federal government, acting without accountability and potentially against the law.

Concerns of conflict of interest have also been raised against Musk as his company, SpaceX, has billions of dollars worth of contracts with the federal government.

Trump said that Musk is only implementing things with prior approval and “will not be allowed to go places where there is a conflict”.

Also read | Will Elon Musk-Trump's plan to dismantle USAID put people across world ‘at risk’? Dems warn ‘China will fill the void’

The applicability of standard rules on ethics agreements and financial disclosures to Musk remains unclear for now. The official said that it is unlikely that he will need to file a public financial disclosure report under current federal government guidelines. He also refused to divulge more details but confirmed that Musk was “following the law”.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On