White House continues to mock Hakeem Jeffries with Trump AI videos; Vance chips in

At a press briefing on Wednesday, the White House kept playing the Hakeem Jeffries sombrero meme on loop. This comes days after President Donald Trump posted a deepfake AI video on Truth Social, mocking the House Minority Leader and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. An AI-generated fake video posted on Donald Trump’s Truth Social account showing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, JD Vance defended Trump's fake videos. At the briefing on Wednesday, one reporter asked the VP, “You have said that you are interested in good faith negotiations with these leaders, but what message does that send? Is it helpful to post pictures of Leader Jeffries in a sombrero if you are trying to have good faith talks with them?”

Read More: How long will government shutdown last? Trump issues massive threat

Vance responded by saying, “I think it’s funny. The president is joking. We’re having a good time. You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun at some of the absurdities of the Democrats’ positions and even poking fun at the absurdity of the Democrats themselves. I’ll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now. I’ll make this solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop. And I talked to the president of the United States about that.”

Vance, Trump and several other officials are blaming the Democrats of sending the government into a shutdown. Republicans in the Senate need Democratic votes to keep the government open. They control the Senate 53-47.

Read More: ‘Their sins are forgiven’: Donald Trump ends Harvard University feud with $500 million trade schools deal

Reacting to Trump's video, Schumer said that it was a ‘childish’ move. Jeffries called it “bigotry.”

JD Vance slammed Jeffries for saying that the video was racist.“I honestly don’t know what that means. Is he a Mexican American that is offended by having a sombrero meme?”

“JD Vance thinks we will surrender to the Republican effort to gut healthcare because of a Sombrero meme. Not happening Bro,” Jeffries wrote on X.