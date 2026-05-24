White House shooting suspect claimed to be ‘real’ Osama bin Laden, threatened Trump online: Report

The gunman who opened fire near the White House on Saturday claimed to be “the real” Osama bin Laden in past social media posts found by authorities, CNN reported. The alleged shooter previously also made threats against US President Donald Trump online, the outlet revealed.

US Secret Service officers respond following reports of gunfire near the White House in Washington.(Bloomberg)

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The suspect, identified in reports as 21-year-old Nasire Best, was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after he opened fire at a security checkpoint outside the White House while Trump was inside the building. Best had previously come to the attention of law enforcement after several encounters near the White House last year.

ALSO READ - Shooting outside White House: Blow-by-blow account of what happened

The identity of the shooter has not been confirmed by authorities yet.

Known to Secret Service

Court records cited in reports said Best was “known to the Secret Service” for repeatedly walking around the White House complex and asking officers how to gain entry through different access points.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators reviewing his online activity at the time found posts in which he referred to himself as “the real” Osama bin Laden, as per CNN. Authorities also found at least one post that showed a desire to harm Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators reviewing his online activity at the time found posts in which he referred to himself as “the real” Osama bin Laden, as per CNN. Authorities also found at least one post that showed a desire to harm Trump. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Laden was the founder and leader of the terror group Al-Qaeda. It was reportedly responsible for several major terrorist attacks, including the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Laden was the founder and leader of the terror group Al-Qaeda. It was reportedly responsible for several major terrorist attacks, including the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Claimed to be ‘Jesus Christ’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claimed to be ‘Jesus Christ’ {{/usCountry}}

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In June 2025, Best was forcibly taken for mental health evaluation after he allegedly blocked vehicles near the White House, the NYP reported. A month later, he reportedly entered a restricted area again despite warning signs and was stopped by officers.

Court documents also said Best claimed he was “God” and “Jesus Christ” and told officers he wanted to be arrested. Following the incident, a judge ordered him to stay away from the White House complex, The New York Post reported. Officials described Best as emotionally disturbed.

Authorities, though, said he had never previously been seen carrying a weapon or acting violently.

ALSO READ - White House shooter identified, believed he was ‘Jesus’; shot dead in gunfire exchange | 5 points

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HT could not independently verify any of these reports.

The White House shooting incident

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW shortly after 6 pm local time. The gunman was carrying a revolver and had been seen pacing “in a strange manner” before approaching a White House checkpoint around 6:10 pm local time, as per reports. He reportedly fired three shots before Secret Service agents opened fire.

The report said at least one bystander was seriously wounded during the exchange of gunfire. No Secret Service personnel were injured. Best was taken to George Washington Hospital, where he later died.

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The White House was placed under lockdown for 30 minutes after the shooting. Journalists inside the complex were moved to secure locations after hearing gunfire. ABC News correspondent Selina Wang said reporters heard what sounded like “dozens of gunshots” and were instructed to run into the press briefing room for safety.

Trump was not harmed and was later briefed on the incident, officials said. The FBI and Metropolitan Police are assisting the Secret Service in the investigation.

What Donald Trump said

On Truth Social, Trump thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their “swift and professional action” following the shooting.

In a statement, Trump said the gunman had a “violent history” and a “possible obsession” with the White House. He confirmed that the suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with Secret Service agents near the White House gates.

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Donald Trump's statement post the White House shooting. (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

“This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it,” Trump said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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