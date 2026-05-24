White House shooter identified, believed he was ‘Jesus’; shot dead in gunfire exchange | 5 points

A man was shot dead by US Secret Service agents after he opened fire at a security checkpoint near the White House while President Donald Trump was inside on Saturday evening. The incident led to a lockdown of the area. Officials said the suspect approached the checkpoint shortly after 6 pm (local time), fired at officers, and was then shot in return. (AP ) Officials said the suspect approached the checkpoint shortly after 6 pm (local time), fired at officers, and was then shot in return. He was taken to hospital but later died. The suspect, identified as Nasire Best, believed he was Jesus, The New York Post reported, citing court records. One bystander was injured, the US Secret Service said. Authorities said US President Donald Trump was not “impacted”.

What we know about the shooting at the White House Shooter paced area before firing - The incident took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, outside the White House complex, at 6 pm. The suspect spent time pacing in the area before approaching a Secret Service checkpoint, Bloomberg reported. Shooter fired thrice - He then pulled a handgun from his bag and began firing at officers stationed there, Bloomberg reported. He fired three times, as per Fox News.

30 shots fired, gunman hit - Secret Service agents immediately returned fire, hitting the gunman. About 30 shots were fired, Chris Flanagan, an anchor for the local news channel DC News Now, said. Earlier, officials said he was “down” after being shot, Reuters reported. He was transported to George Washington Hospital, where he later died. Authorities also confirmed that a bystander was hit.

Gunman believed he was Jesus? Nasire Best, 21, has been identified as the shooter by multiple news outlets. He was reportedly known to authorities, described as emotionally disturbed, and had previously been subject to a “stay-away order” from the area. Best had previously been detained and arrested for obstructing traffic near the White House and for unlawful entry after bypassing a restricted security post, with court records also noting erratic behaviour, The NYP reported. “[Best] claimed he was Jesus Christ and that he wanted to get arrested,” earlier court records of the incident said. The US Secret Service said it was investigating the incident, while FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed they were assisting. The Metropolitan Police Department asked the public to avoid the area while security operations continued. Lockdown and emergency response at the scene - Following the gunfire, the White House complex was placed under lockdown. Reporters and staff were moved into secure areas, including the press briefing room. ABC News correspondent Selina Wang posted a video describing “dozens of gunshots” as she and others ducked for cover in a media tent. The area outside the White House was sealed with yellow tape, and investigators placed dozens of orange evidence markers on the sidewalk. Medical items, including gloves and emergency kits, were at the scene, AP reported.

The incident happened roughly two hours after Trump posted on Truth Social that he was in the Oval Office working on a possible peace deal with Iran. Journalist Nick Sortor wrote on X, “NO Secret Service agents were injured. And President Trump is SAFE, thank God. Unfortunately, a bystander was shot, and is in serious condition. Pray.”