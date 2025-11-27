White House Shooting LIVE: Trump calls incident an 'act of terror'; suspect identified as Afghan national
White House Shooting LIVE: The suspect who is in custody was also shot and had wounds not believed to be life-threatening.
- 2 Mins agoTrump admin deploys more National Guard members to Washington
- 13 Mins agoWest Virginia Guv withdraws statement on injured National Guard members
- 16 Mins agoWhat did Washington Mayor say on the shooting?
- 27 Mins agoTrump calls shooting an ‘act of terror’
- 40 Mins agoWhere did the incident take place?
- 43 Mins agoWhat is known about the shooter, an Afghan national?
- 57 Mins agoTwo National Guard members shot, in critical condition
White House Shooting LIVE: Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot just blocks away from the White House on Wednesday. The troops have been hospitalised and are in a critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bowser has called the incident a “targeted” shooting....Read More
A suspect who is in custody was also shot and had wounds not believed to be life-threatening, a law enforcement told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The suspect is an Afghan national, identified by law enforcement officials as Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
On the motive for the shooting, Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant D.C. police chief, said investigators did not have any information on the matter yet. He said that the suspect “came around the corner” and started firing at the troops suddenly.
What do we know about the shooting?
• The suspect is believed to be an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the US in September, 2021 and has been living in Washington since. Authorities are still working to confirm his background, AP reported.
• The Donald Trump-led administration has deployed 500 more National Guard members to Washington following the shooting, as confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
• The shooting took place near a metro station two blocks northwest of the White House, according to the AP report. Other troops in the area rushed to the spot after hearing the gunfire, and held down the suspect after he was shot.
• Law enforcement officials told CBS News that the 29-year-old suspect allegedly used a handgun to carry out the attack. Sources told NBC News that the shooting is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.
• This is the most serious violence against members of the National Guard since Trump started deploying troops the streets of several Democratic-run cities.
What has US President Trump said?
US President Donald Trump has called the shooting of National Guard members near the White House an “act of terror.” “This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror,” Trump said. He further said his administration would “reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan”.
