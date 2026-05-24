White House shooting: Was Trump inside when gunshots rang out? Netizens speculate ‘another assassination attempt’

Gunshots were reported near the White House complex in Washington, DC, triggering an immediate lockdown and a rapid response from the US Secret Service and federal agencies.

Gunfire was reported in the vicinity of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the White House.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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The incident occurred around the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to White House grounds, with journalists on the scene reporting multiple rounds of gunfire and being rushed to shelter as security protocols were activated.

ABC News reporters described a chaotic scene as shots rang out mid-broadcast, with one correspondent seen ducking for cover while a voice off-camera shouted warnings such as “down!”

The White House lawn was cleared by Secret Service personnel as law enforcement moved to secure the area.

Was Trump inside the White House?

US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time the gunfire erupted, according to SBS News.

His presence inside the complex coincided with the unfolding security situation outside, though officials have not indicated any direct connection between his schedule and the incident yet.

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{{^usCountry}} As the situation developed, posts on social media platforms added to the speculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the situation developed, posts on social media platforms added to the speculation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An X account identified as ‘Interstellar’ claimed it was “another attempt on President Trump’s life” and stated that “the gunman has been taken down.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X account identified as ‘Interstellar’ claimed it was “another attempt on President Trump’s life” and stated that “the gunman has been taken down.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another account, ‘Disclose.tv,’ alleged that a male suspect fired at least three shots on the outer perimeter of the White House with a pistol, and claimed Secret Service “took the suspect down.”

The account also added that Trump was safe and the suspect never entered the White House perimeter.

Two injured, including suspect

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Law enforcement sources reported that two people were wounded in the incident, including a suspect and a possible bystander.

Both were transported to hospital, with the suspect in critical condition and the second individual in serious condition.

Reports also indicated that Secret Service agents were fired upon but were not hit, and returned fire during the exchange.

Also Read: Who is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter identifies White House dinner shooting suspect after Trump escorted

Trump’s Iran discussions

Hours before the shooting, Trump issued a lengthy statement on Truth Social detailing high-level discussions with Middle Eastern leaders regarding what he described as a potential peace agreement involving Iran.

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He said he was in the Oval Office speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Trump said the talks focused on “the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.” He also said he separately spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the conversation “very good,” and claimed that “final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly.”

He further suggested that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened under the emerging agreement.

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Also Read: JD Vance’s motorcade seen rushing to White House as Trump holds high-stakes Iran meeting

Investigations ongoing

The US Secret Service said it was aware of “reports of shots fired” near the area and is working to verify details in coordination with personnel on the ground.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents were on scene assisting the Secret Service and were “responding to shots fired near White House grounds,” adding that updates would follow as more information becomes available.

Authorities have not released details on motive, identity of those involved, or whether the incident is linked to any broader threat.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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