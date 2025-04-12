White House swaps Obama portrait for Trump's iconic fist pump photo | Watch

The White House appears to have replaced former President Barack Obama's portrait with a photograph of President Donald Trump raising his fist after surviving an assassination attempt in July 2024. Several videos of the new painting surfaced on social media, with independent reporters verifying the swap. The White House has replaced Obama's portrait with Trump's iconic fist pump photo (X/EndWokeness)

The Obama portrait, painted by Robert McCurdy, was presented to the former president by Joe Biden during his first visit to the White House since leaving the White House.

“When future generations walk these halls and look up at these portraits, I hope they get a better, honest sense of who Michelle and I were. And I hope they leave with a deeper understanding that if we could make it here, maybe they can too. They can do remarkable things, too,” Barack Obama had said then.

However, the portrait appears to be missing from its spot. Democratic National Committee’s Platform Committee member Chris Jackson posted a video on X, saying Trump has broken protocol by replacing the Obama portrait. Instead, a painting from after the Republican's assassination attempt hangs there.

“I have independently confirmed that President Obama’s portrait has indeed been replaced by this portrait of President Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him,” HuffPost's Yashar Ali wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The White House’s official social media account posted an image of the Trump painting. CNN reported that the authenticity of the photo has been confirmed by two officials. The Obama portrait was moved across the Grand Foyer in place of a President George W. Bush portrait, the report added. Bush's portrait has been moved to a nearby staircase.

Trump's iconic fist pump

After a gunshot was fired at Trump during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last year, the then-Republican candidate was photographed raising his right fist with blood splattered across his face.