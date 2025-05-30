Who are Faizan Zaki's parents? Scripps National Spelling Bee winner's father calls son ‘the GOAT’

Faizan Zaki won the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee after spelling the French word “éclaircissement” correctly. The 13-year-old took home the coveted Scripps Cup along with $50,000 in cash and a commemorative medal as he bested over 240 contestants from across the country Thursday night. The young Indian-American “loves words,” according to his mother, Arshia Quadri. NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MAY 29: Faizan Zaki, 13, of Dallas, Texas spells his word in the finals of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on May 29, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. 243 spellers from all over the globe ages 8 to 14 competed from May 27 to May 30, 2025 and were narrowed down to 9 finalists during the 100th anniversary of the bee. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Faizan Zaki crowned 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner

Zaki, a seventh-grade student at C.M. Rice Middle School in Dallas, Texas, began his competitive spelling journey in 2019 when he was just 7 years old. In an interview with ABC Action News at the time, his parents, Quadri and Zaki Anwar, revealed that his interest in complex words began as a family activity.

“He loves it. I mean he loves the learning and words, and so that has been like, you know, it's just been very easy,” Quadri told the outlet, adding, “We just want him to be happy and, you know, experience that. You know the whole experience of going to the bee.”

“And if he can spell a few words there and get to a few rounds, then good for him, that would be amazing,” Zaki's father added at the time. Thursday's competition was the teenager's fourth time participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

After he correctly spelt his winning word in the 21st round, Zaki lay on the floor ecstatic as confetti rained down. “I’m definitely going to be having nightmares about that tonight,” he later said while standing next to the trophy, per Associated Press.

Zaki's friend, Bruhat Soma, who beat him in the “spell-off” tiebreaker last year, said, “I think he cared too much about his aura.” Meanwhile, his father, Anwar, said, “He’s the GOAT. I actually believe that. He’s really good, man. He’s been doing it for so long, and he knows the dictionary in and out,” per the outlet.