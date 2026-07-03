Who are Gary Siders Jr and Elizabeth Siders? Ohio couple charged in shocking child endangerment case

Four people are facing serious charges after 16 children were found in “horrendous” conditions at a home in Vinton County, Ohio. Here's what we know about two of the suspects, Gary Siders Jr and Elizabeth Siders.

Who are Gary Siders Jr and Elizabeth Siders?

Gary and Elizabeth Siders are among four people charged with multiple child endangerment counts. (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)

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According to WOWK 13, marriage records from the Mason County Courthouse in West Virginia show that Gary Siders Jr who is now 36 and Elizabeth Siders who is now 33, were married on March 31, 2008, when they were 18 and 15 years old.

The records say Elizabeth's parents, Brian Ray Russell and Lori Ann Raines and then-Circuit Court Judge David Nibert gave consent for the marriage. At the time, both lived in Gallia County in Ohio, just two houses apart. The records also show that Gary had completed ninth grade and Elizabeth had completed eighth grade.

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What was the case about

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{{^usCountry}} Gary Siders Jr, Elizabeth Siders, Gary Siders Sr who is now 73, and Christina Siders who is now 67, each face 16 counts of child endangering after authorities found 16 children in serious medical condition during a search of a home on Ohmer Street in Hamden, Ohio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gary Siders Jr, Elizabeth Siders, Gary Siders Sr who is now 73, and Christina Siders who is now 67, each face 16 counts of child endangering after authorities found 16 children in serious medical condition during a search of a home on Ohmer Street in Hamden, Ohio. {{/usCountry}}

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All four were arrested on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty during their court appearance on Wednesday. The judge set bond at $300,000 cash or surety for each defendant. They were also ordered to have no contact with one another or the children and anyone released on bond must wear a GPS monitor.

According to WOWK 13, each child endangerment charge carries a possible prison sentence of two to 12 years if the defendants are convicted.

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What officials have said

According to WOWK 13, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson, Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer said the case is not related to human trafficking. Archer described it as an “intra-family” situation and said there is no danger to the community.

Officials also said the suspects are not from Vinton County and had been traveling. Wilson said the family has ties to Gallia County and had also lived in Pike County, Jackson County and Wisconsin before staying in Vinton County for about four years. He also confirmed that the children were not enrolled in school.

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Archer said investigators had not yet been able to speak with the children, who range in age from 20 months to 18 years. The criminal complaints list children aged 18, 16, 15, 14, 13, 11, 9, 8, 6, 5, two 4-year-olds and two 20-month-old twins. Authorities have not confirmed who the children's parents are or whether they all have the same parents, as per WOWK 13.

Wilson called the scene the worst he had ever encountered in his career, describing what he found as “pure evil.”

“Some of these children couldn't even speak,” Wilson said. “This is terrible. They really, they looked like almost feral animals; it was terrible. So when we’re talking reading, writing and education, we’re talking a whole other level of expectations here. It’s hard enough just to get these kids to be able to - the 18-year-old can’t spell her name.”