Who are Mark Dygdon and Rodrigo Castro? 5 things to know about the men charged in alleged NYC GBL trafficking case

Mark Dygdon and Rodrigo Castro are facing federal charges after prosecutors accused them of conspiring to import and distribute large quantities of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), a chemical that authorities describe as a dangerous "date rape drug," in New York City. For now, the allegations remain unproven in court. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The two Manhattan men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Here's what to know about the case.

1. They are accused of importing seven tons of GBL According to the New York Post, federal prosecutors allege that Dygdon, 48, and Castro, 34, conspired to import approximately seven tons of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) into New York City between August 2023 and June 2026.

Authorities claim the quantity seized equates to roughly one million individual doses.

GBL is commonly sold under street names including Blue Nitro and Revivarant.

2. Both men have been charged in federal court The pair were charged on June 17 by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

If convicted, both men face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, according to prosecutors.

The charges are allegations, and neither defendant has been convicted.

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3. Prosecutors describe GBL as 'liquid poison' Federal authorities allege the defendants intended to distribute GBL, a chemical that can be converted into gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a central nervous system depressant often associated with drug-facilitated sexual assault.

US Attorney Jay Clayton described a single dose of the substance as potentially deadly, calling GBL "liquid poison," according to the New York Post.

The substance is known for producing euphoric and sedative effects but can also cause serious medical complications, particularly when misused.

4. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty Rodrigo Castro has denied the allegations against him.

His attorney, Daniel McGuinness, told the New York Post, "It's very early in the process, but he is very eager to clear his name and prove his innocence."

McGuinness added that prosecutors have said they possess business records and information from sources linking Castro to the alleged conspiracy. "We look to see that information and see where everything went wrong, in their believing that my client is involved in this activity," he said.

A lawyer representing Dygdon could not immediately be reached for comment, according to the report. Court records indicate Dygdon also entered a not guilty plea.

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5. The case remains in its early stages The investigation is ongoing, and prosecutors have not publicly disclosed the full body of evidence supporting the charges.

For now, the allegations remain unproven in court, and both Dygdon and Castro are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case will proceed through the federal court system, where prosecutors will be required to present evidence supporting the conspiracy charges.