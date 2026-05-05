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Who are Matthew Mitchell and his wife, Thy? Traveler's Table owners dead in chilling River Oaks murder-suicide
Matthew and Thy Mitchell, owners of Houston’s Traveler's Table, and their two children died in an apparent murder-suicide; police name Matthew as suspect there.
Updated on: May 05, 2026 11:08 pm IST
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Matthew and Thy Mitchell, the owners of popular Houston-based multicuisine restaurant Traveler's Table, have died in a chilling case of apparent murder-suicide on Monday evening.
A Traveler's Table spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the four killed in Texas were Matthew and Thy Mitchell and their two children. The Houston Police Department has named Matthew Mitchell, 52, as the suspect in the case.
This story is being updated.
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