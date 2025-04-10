Who are the highest-paid celebrity personal trainers - No 1 earns more than some actors

Celebrity personal trainers earn impressive incomes by building multi-channel businesses – combining in-person sessions with digital programs and product lines. Top-tier trainers make anywhere from $100,000 to several million dollars annually. Few factors like location (major cities command higher rates) and diversified income streams (apps, books, endorsements) significantly impact the earnings of these trainers. Top celebrity personal trainers make thousands of dollars a month(Unsplash)

Read More: Love Black Mirror? Here are 5 Sci-Fi dramas you might enjoy

Following are some of the highest-paid personal trainers, according to Exercise.com, who have run up multimillion-dollar fortunes through creative training techniques and celebrity clientele:

Gunnar Peterson

He is renowned for training several A-list celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, the Kardashians, and professional athletes, including players from the LA Lakers. His estimated annual income ranges between $1 million and $5 million. His estimated net worth could be anywhere between $15 million and $30 million.

Read More: When is Predator: Killer of Killers Releasing on Hulu? Date, time and trailer review

Harley Pasternak

A part-time Motivational Speaker, he has trained celebs like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Adele, and Miley Cyrus. His estimated annual income is between $1 million and $5 million, and his estimated net worth is between $10 million and $25 million.

Tracy Anderson

With her original training regimen and studios around the U.S., she has bagged clients like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Victoria Beckham. Because of her large-scale business model, she has an estimated net worth of a whopping $100 million, with an estimated yearly income of between $1 million and $5 million.

Lou Ferrigno

He is the personal trainer for stars like Michael Jackson and Joe Manganiello. He is also a bodybuilder and has won several titles, including Mr. Universe and Mr. America. He has also been a television actor for the hit series The Incredible Hulk from 1977-1982. His estimated annual income is between $500,000 and $2 million, and his estimated net worth is between $6 million and $12 million.

Bob Greene

The personal trainer for Oprah Winfrey, he has authored several books, created an online weight loss membership program named ‘Best Life,’ and also offers personalized diet plans for people trying to make changes in their lifestyle. His estimated annual income is between $500,000 and $2 million, and his estimated net worth is between $5 million and $10 million.