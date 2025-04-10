Love Black Mirror? Here are 5 Sci-Fi dramas you might enjoy

With Black Mirror’s new season premiering, fans are eager to binge-watch the entire season in one go. The way it keeps us thinking and on the edge of our seats, we’re often found yearning for more when it ends. Here are 5 more sci-fi TV dramas if you love the tech-based dystopian atmosphere that ‘Black Mirror’ brings: Black Mirror season 7 will release this month(X/BlackMirror)

The OA (2016 - 19)

Created and written by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, this Netflix original delves into the unexplainable reappearance of Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling). Having gone missing seven years ago, the previously blind Johnson returns home with her sight restored. While many believe she is a miracle, others worry that she could be dangerous. Many mysteries related to past crimes committed by wanted criminals start to unfold as she regains her memory.

Sense8 (2015 - 18)

This Netflix sci-fi thriller tells the story of eight strangers from different cultures and parts of the world. In the aftermath of a tragic death, they all experience what they perceive as dreams or visions, as they suddenly find themselves growing mentally and emotionally connected. While trying to figure out what this connection means, a mysterious man named Jonas tries to help the eight. Meanwhile, another stranger called Whispers attempts to hunt them down, using the same sensate power to gain full access to a sensate's mind (thoughts/sight) after looking into their eyes.

Mr. Robot (2015 - 19)

This AMC sci-fi thriller drama stars Rami Malek as Elliot, a brilliant introverted young programmer who works as a cyber-security engineer by day and vigilante hacker by night. He also happens to be suffering from a strange condition similar to schizophrenia which he futilely tries to keep under control by regularly taking both legal and illegal drugs and visiting his therapist. When a secretive middle-aged man calling himself Mr Robot offers Elliot a chance to take his vigilantism to the next level and help them take down E-Corp, the corrupt multi-national financial company that Elliot works for, Elliot finds himself at a crossroads.

The Good Place (2016 - 20)

The Good Place is a town where those who have been good throughout their lives go once they have passed away. Michael (Ted Danson) is the architect who oversees the town. Eleanor (Kristen Bell) arrives at the Good Place and realizes they have her name right, but everything else is wrong. She isn't meant to be there at all. With the help of Chidi, her soul mate (Harper), Eleanor tries to right her wrongs, seeking to finally earn her spot in the Good Place.

Fringe (2008 - 13)

In this Fox TV show, the FBI teams up with a formerly institutionalised scientist (who was performing experiments on the fringe of real science) and his son to investigate weird crimes that are seemingly part of a larger pattern, and could be connected with a global company called Massive Dynamic. This show blurs the line between real and fiction.