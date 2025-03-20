Black Mirror Season 7: Release date, episodes, cast, and other details

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the release date of popular show Black Mirror's seventh season. A trailer and other images hinting at the episodes have also been shared by the OTT platform. Black Mirror returns to Netflix on 10 April, 2025(Instagram/ @Netflix)

Black Mirror Season 7 is created by writer Brooker and executively produced by Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones. Banijay Right is the licence holder for the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trailer of Season 7

The rendition of "Dream a Little Dream" serves as the backdrop for the trailer, which combines the new episodes into a single, coherent teaser for the dystopian series.

The multi-genre clips and snippets present the renowned cast as creator-writer Charlie Brooker prepares to take on predictive science fiction storylines that will address artificial intelligence, human awareness, and technology once more.

What can we expect in Season 7?

As hinted in the video, the upcoming season features the first-ever Black Mirror sequel for "USS Callister," in which a number of the cast members reprise their roles from the space epic of season four.

Jimmi Simpson, Magnussen, Milioti, Brooks, and Ikhile all make a comeback in the Emmy-winning episode's sequel. Jones, who wrote "Nosedive," a social media takedown from season three, is back in front of the camera.

The concept for the eagerly awaited "USS Callister" sequel has been simmering for some time. During Netflix's annual Geeked Week festival in September, Brooker stated, "You can anticipate a variety of genres and styles." Two of the six episodes this time around are essentially feature-length. Some of them are hilarious, some are emotive, and some are just awful.

A sequel to the now-iconic Season 4 premiere, "USS Callister," will be one of the forthcoming episodes. In this episode, a video game programmer creates a virtual world in which he is the captain of a spacecraft, his coworkers are his crew, and the science fiction adventures they go on take a somewhat dark turn, as reported by Netflix.

Cast

The main cast members of Black Mirror Season 7 were previously revealed by Netflix through a mysterious "data drop" asset. They are listed below:

The just-announced cast members include:

*Michele Austin

*Ben Bailey Smith

*Asim Chaudhry

*Josh Finan

*James Nelson-Joyce

*Will Poulter

*Jay Simpson

*Michael Workéyè

Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O'Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter are among the previously announced cast members.

The new season is rather reminiscent of the original Black Mirror. In many respects, it's back to fundamentals. Though perhaps not in an overtly horror-movie manner, there are undoubtedly some terrifying things that happen in these sci-fi tales.

There is undoubtedly some upsetting material in it and fans are already anticipating those elements of gore.