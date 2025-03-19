The Wheel of Time Season 3: New episode schedule and more details

The highly anticipated third season of The Wheel of Time, the American fantasy series based on the book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, is now available for streaming on Prime Video. The season officially premiered on March 13. The Wheel of Time has received accolades from critics for its gripping story and world-building since its November 2021 release. Season 3 premiered on Amazon last Thursday and fans are awaiting the five remaining episodes now. (Instagram/ @thewheeloftime)

Since its debut in November 2021, The Wheel of Time has garnered praise from critics for its compelling narrative and world-building. Season 2, which premiered in September 2022, was followed by an early renewal for a third season, continuing the show's momentum.

Also read: Invincible Season 4: Release date and what to expect, details here

Season 3 Episode Schedule

The first three episodes of Season 3 were released on March 13, and future episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. Here's the full episode schedule:

Episode 1, "To Race the Shadow" – March 13 (Out now)

Episode 2, "A Question of Crimson" – March 13 (Out now)

Episode 3, "Seeds of Shadow" – March 13 (Out now)

Episode 4, "The Road to the Spear" – March 20

Episode 5, "Tel’aran’rhiod" – March 27

Episode 6 – April 3

Episode 7 – April 10

Episode 8 – April 17

Plotline

At the end of Season 2, Rand al'Thor was declared the Dragon Reborn after his victory over Ishamael. In Season 3, Rand faces new challenges as he grapples with his identity and the weight of his role in the ongoing conflict between the forces of Light and Dark.

The series follows Moiraine Damodred (portrayed by Rosamund Pike), a powerful Aes Sedai who gathers five children, believing one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon—a powerful sorcerer prophesied to either save or destroy the world.

Also read: Adolescence is Netflix’s #1 series worldwide. Here are 3 reasons why it is a must-watch

Cast of Season 3

The core cast from the first two seasons returns for Season 3. Daniel Henney reprises his role as Moiraine’s Warder, al'Lan Mandragoran, alongside Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, the young man believed to be the Dragon Reborn.

New faces have joined the cast this season, including Shohreh Aghdashloo, who portrays Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan, a powerful Aes Sedai with a past connection to Moiraine. Other new additions include Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere, Nukâka Coster-Waldau as Bair, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Melaine, Björn Landberg as Rhuarc, Synnøve Macody Lund as Melindhra, and Ayoola Smart as Aviendha.

As the battle between Light and Dark continues, The Wheel of Time promises more epic fantasy and thrilling drama in its third season.