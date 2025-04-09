What is Nubbin Tech, and is it real? ‘Black Mirror’ brain chip goes viral ahead of season 7 release

The internet is buzzing over a mysterious new piece of tech called ‘Nubbin’ — an implantable brain chip that claims to let users revisit memories, relive dreams, and escape reality altogether. If it sounds like something straight out of Black Mirror, that’s because it is. Black Mirror's promotional campaign, featuring the fictional TCKR Systems, blurs the lines between reality and fiction, exciting fans ahead of the premiere.(Netflix)

Netflix's Black Mirror Season 7's promotional campaign had fans convinced the ‘Nubbin’ was an actual product. The chip, allegedly developed by a company called TCKR Systems, promised to take users into a state of “virtual consciousness” — essentially a curated dreamworld powered by memory recall. “The perfect reality? It’s all in your head,” their website boldly proclaims. “Reality is boring. Time for something better.”

ALSO READ| Black Mirror Season 7: Release date, episodes, cast, and other details

Who so many believe that Nubbin Tech is real

The illusion actually went deep. Several media outlets on April 3, 2025, received an internal email sent allegedly directed at Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker about the Nubbin tech, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It read: “Hey Charlie,

We are almost all set for the launch of THE NUBBIN™ – whoop!!

I am sending you the final assets for one last check and when you’re happy I’ll send out to the press list I’ve created. LMKWYT xxxxx”

A follow-up email quickly backpedalled: “Please disregard this previous email.”

The email, along with a sleek website, a TikTok promo video, and even a real LinkedIn profile for TCKR Systems, led many to believe the Nubbin was genuinely in development.

Black Mirror Season 7's promo clip teased mind-blowing features like exploring lost memories, starring in classic films, revisiting old loves, and travelling across galaxies — all within your own head. The device supposedly runs on a ‘Gen9 processor’ and promised, “It’s better in here.”

ALSO READ| Tom Cruise's THIS co-star has a particular problem with ‘anybody that goes at him’ as years-old comment resurfaces

Was it all a stunt — a brilliantly executed one? TCKR Systems is a fictional tech company that has appeared across the Black Mirror universe, including in episodes like San Junipero, Playtest, Black Museum, and Bandersnatch. The campaign was a clever setup for the new season, premiering April 10 with six fresh episodes.

The Nubbin will feature in upcoming episodes titled Eulogy, Hotel Reverie, and a sequel to the fan-favorite USS Callister.

So, no — you can’t actually implant a Nubbin in your brain (yet).