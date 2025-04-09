Tom Cruise's THIS co-star has a particular problem with ‘anybody that goes at him’ as years-old comment resurfaces

Fans of Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham were caught off guard this week when she popped up unexpectedly in the newly released trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The trailer teases the final chapter of the long-running action franchise, set to hit theatres in May 2025 — and Waddingham’s blink-and-you-miss-it appearance sparked immediate buzz. Hannah Waddingham previously hinted at her collaboration with Tom Cruise, praising him as an inspiring person despite his controversial history with the Church of Scientology.(Instagram/Reuters)

While most viewers had no idea she was in the film, Waddingham had hinted at the collaboration in December 2023 during a Christmas Day appearance on James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

After spending “five intense days” with Tom Cruise on the USS George HW Bush, Waddingham told Martin, “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at him now.”

“He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.” And with this, her comments have resurfaced.

Golden Globes joke revives debate over Cruise and scientology

Though Cruise is undeniably one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with iconic roles in Minority Report, Jerry Maguire, and Top Gun: Maverick, he’s also been a lightning rod for off-screen controversy.

From his headline-making Oprah appearance in 2005 — where he famously jumped on a couch declaring his love for then-girlfriend Katie Holmes — to his heated exchange with Matt Lauer over psychiatry, Cruise’s personal life has often overshadowed his on-screen accomplishments.

Much of the scrutiny has stemmed from Cruise’s involvement with the Church of Scientology.

A leaked video in 2008 showed Cruise speaking passionately about the religion. The topic was brought into the spotlight again at the Golden Globes in January 2023, when host Jerrod Carmichael made a pointed joke: “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned... I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

The Church of Scientology quickly denied the implications; in fact, in 2014, the LAPD stated that officers had made contact with Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, and closed the missing persons case. Lawyers for the Church reiterated in 2018 that “Mrs Miscavige is not missing” and slammed the claims as “appalling.”