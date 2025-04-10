Menu Explore
When is Predator: Killer of Killers Releasing on Hulu? Date, time and trailer review

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 10, 2025 07:27 AM IST

Brutal and Action-Packed: The Predator universe expands with animation, showing interconnected tales on Hulu this June.

Predator: Killer of Killers, an upcoming animated sci-fi action anthology film, is set to release on Hulu on June 6. The film’s creators Dan Trachtenberg and Micho Robert Rutare announced the release of this film with a teaser that was uploaded to Hulu’s YouTube channel on April 8.

Predator: Killer of Killers will release on June 6(X)
Predator: Killer of Killers will release on June 6(X)

Trailer Insights

The movie is set in the Predator Universe, with movies like Predator (1987) and Alien vs. Predator (2004). Animated by the production house The Third Floor, this film represent a different kind of Predator story that interconnects three tales of notorious warriors fighting the Predator hunter. The animation style that was revealed in the latest trailer mixes bloodbath and high-octane action sequences to add depth to the Predator saga.

The plot follows three storylines: A Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a Ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a World War 2 pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

The Creative Team

Predator: Killer of Killers has been written by Micho Robert Rutare, while the story is based on characters created by John Thomas and James Thomas. With Dan Trachtenberg as the director, this film will have several voice-over actors, including Louis Ozawa Changchien, Rick Gonzalez, and Michael Biehn.

Expanding the Predator Universe

This animated movie’s announcement also secured the second movie’s release of the Predator saga this year, with the first announcement being of Predators: Badlands. The live-action film starring Elle Fanning as Thia will release in November this year. Fanning arrived at CinemaCon a week ago to reveal that her film’s character combines forces with the Predator instead of running away from it.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
