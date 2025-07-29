Who is Abhay Nayak? easyJet passenger who yelled ‘death to America’ charged

An easyJet flight en route from London to Glasgow had to make an emergency landing after a passenger caused panic onboard by threatening to "bomb" the aircraft. The man, later identified as Abhay Nayak, also yelled “Death to America, death to Trump” and claimed he wanted to send a message to the US President, who happened to be at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, TMZ reported. Abhay Nayak has been identified as the unruly passenger who made bomb threats on a Scotland-bound easyJet flight(X)

Who is Abhay Nayak?

Abhay Nayak is a 41-year-old man from Luton, who was arrested on Sunday morning after causing a mid-air scare during an EasyJet flight, The Independent reported. The plane was diverted and forced to land after Nayak’s outburst, which included threats and political slogans.

He was taken into custody at Glasgow Airport around 8:20 am local time and appeared in Paisley Sheriff Court the next day. Prosecutors confirmed he would face charges of assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft under the UK’s air navigation laws.

Nayak has not yet entered a plea and remains in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled in eight days. As of now, he is not facing terrorism charges. Little information about Nayak has been released. No explosives were recovered from the plane.

What happened on the EasyJet flight?

Around 8 am on July 27, an easyJet flight from London’s Luton Airport took a terrifying turn when Nayak erupted into a tirade of threats and slogans, yelling “I’m going to bomb the plane! Death to America! Death to Trump!” followed by chants of “Allahu Akbar,” which means God is great in Arabic.

According to The Sun, Nayak began shouting after exiting the lavatory. The report also added that fellow passengers were visibly shaken. A video of the incident has since gone viral. He was later tackled to the ground by another passenger.

FAQs:

1. What happened on the easyJet flight from London to Glasgow?

A man caused panic by yelling bomb threats and political slogans mid-air.

2. Who was the man behind the mid-air scare?

He has been identified as Abhay Nayak, a 41-year-old from Luton.

3. What charges is he facing?

Authorities have charged him with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft, but no terrorism-related charges have been filed.