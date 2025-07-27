Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
‘Death to Trump’: Easyjet flight to Scotland diverted after shocking bomb threat by passenger

Published on: Jul 27, 2025 09:15 pm IST

The viral purported footage shows a man standing in the aisle of the plane and shouting “death to America” and “death to Trump.

An Easyjet flight to Scotland from England's Luton was diverted on Sunday after a passenger threatened to bomb the plane. A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing the man shouting “Allahu Akbar” before other passengers take hold of him.

Other passengers are then seen tackling him to the floor of the plane. (X)
The viral footage shows a man standing in the aisle of the plane with a bomb threat and shouting “death to America” and “death to Trump. Following this, he starts shouting “Allahu Akbar” (an Arabic phrase meaning god is great). Other passengers are then seen tackling him to the floor of the plane.

As the camera pans around, other passengers can be seen shocked and scared. HT could not independtly verify the authenticity of the video.

