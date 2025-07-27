What caused American Airlines flight's wheels to catch fire, forcing evacuations at Denver airport

An American Airlines flight faced a dramatic incident at Denver International Airport (DEN) on Saturday, when its left main landing gear caught fire, prompting an emergency evacuation. Flight AA3023, bound for Miami, was on the runway shortly after takeoff when the fire was first spotted. Passengers and crew members were evacuated safely via emergency slides as smoke billowed beneath the aircraft. American Airlines flight's wheels caught on fire at Denver Airport(via REUTERS)

Authorities reported one minor injury, and all 173 passengers and six crew members are accounted for, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

The incident unfolded around 2:45 PM local time when DEN first responders and the Denver Fire Department were alerted to flames emanating from the American Airlines flight's wheels. The fire also prompted a short-lived ground stop at the airport.

Videos circulating online show passengers sliding out and standing on the runway amid thick smoke, with fire crews quickly extinguishing the blaze.

American Airlines hints at cause

American Airlines, in a statement, said that the aircraft ‘experienced a maintenance issue’ with a tire on the landing gear just before taking off.

“All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team,” the statement added.

This follows a similar March incident in Denver, involving an American Airlines Boeing 737 engine fire.

“People still taking their sh*t in an aircraft emergency has gotta be the biggest selfish thing ever Video if American Airlines emergency at Denver today,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is becoming routine for airline travel. This is American Airlines in Denver. Rear wheels blew,” another one added.