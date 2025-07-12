Who is Afeni Muhammad? Eastpointe McDonald's employee charged for stabbing manager

Afeni Muhammad, a 26-year-old former employee at a McDonald's in Eastpointe, Michigan, was charged Friday for fatally stabbing her manager, Jennifer Harris, 15 times. She was arraigned Friday at the 38th District Court. Afeni Muhammad was charged with first-degree murder for stabbing her manager at a McDonald's in Eastpointe. (officialrisenphoenix? Instagram)

As per court documents, Muhammad had an argument with Harris, after which she was sent home from work. However, she returned shortly after with a kitchen knife and fatally stabbed Harris. She had covered her face to avoid identification and tried leaving the scene after allegedly stabbing Harris. However, she was stopped by an armed customer, leading to his arrest by the Eastpointe Police.

Afeni Muhammad is a woman from Michigan. She is active on Instagram and has a verified account by the name is official risen Phoenix where she regularly posts content. The account has more than 6,700 followers, as of this writing.

Eastpointe Police Lieutenant Alex Holish, speaking in court at Muhammad's arraignment, revealed that the 26-year-old admitted to stabbing Harris with the intention of killing her. Muhammad stated that "that after she was sent home she drove to a nearby park, decided to come back and stab Harris with a knife that she had inside her vehicle."

"When Muhammad returned to stab Harris, she entered the back entrance with a hooded mask over her face in an attempt to conceal her identity, and attempted to flee the scene after the stabbing, but we stopped by an armed customer," he added.

A bond of $25 million cash/surety was set for Harris by the Macomb County court. She is being held at a Macomb County jail.

Afeni Muhammad's Dispute With Jennifer Harris

Multiple reports claim that Afeni Muhammad was having a dispute with her manager, Jennifer Harris, whom she fatally stabbed 15 times. WWJ Newsradio 950's Charlie Langton pointed to an Instagram reel that Afeni Muhammad posted, calling Harris out for bullying employees. She accused Harris, a mother of six, of "snapping at everyone" and threatened that it must stop.

"So, all that negative energy that she's bringing in there and trying to manipulate it, no," she said. "That's gonna stop."