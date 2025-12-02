Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher named Apple's new VP of AI, replacing John Giannandrea

Apple on Monday appointed veteran AI researcher Amar Subramanya as its new vice president of AI, replacing longtime executive John Giannandrea. Subramanya will report to software chief Craig Federighi and lead several key areas, including Apple Foundation Models, machine learning research, and AI safety and evaluation, the company announced. Apple appoints Amar Subramanya as new VP of AI.(REUTERS)

“We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. “AI has long been central to Apple’s strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple. In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalized Siri to users next year.”

Who is Amar Subramanya?

Amar Subramanya joins Apple from Microsoft, where he served as corporate vice president of AI. Before that, he spent 16 years at Google, including as head of engineering for the Gemini assistant.

“His deep expertise in both AI and ML research and in integrating that research into products and features will be important to Apple’s ongoing innovation and future Apple Intelligence features,” the company said.

Who is John Giannandrea?

John Giannandrea, who previously led AI and Search at Google, joined Apple in 2018 to strengthen Siri and steer the company’s broader AI strategy.

“Since joining Apple in 2018, Giannandrea has played a key role in the company’s AI and machine learning strategy, building a world-class team and leading them to develop and deploy critical AI technologies. This team is currently responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure,” the company said.

According to Reuters, Giannandrea will serve as an adviser to Apple until his planned retirement in spring 2026.