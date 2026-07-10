Who is Avinash Narne? Indian-origin Amazon engineer accused of wife’s murder; charges and key details

Indian-origin software engineer Avinash Narne, 30, has been charged in the US in connection with the death of his wife Raajitha Sabbineni, 27, just months after the couple married.

The allegations against Narne have not been proven in court. (X/@M9USA_)

Narne, who was living in Bellevue, Washington, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection with Sabbineni’s death. According to court records cited in the case, prosecutors have alleged that he strangled his wife and attempted to make her death appear as a sudden medical incident.

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The case has drawn attention after investigators alleged that Narne was in contact with another woman in India while he was married. Investigators examined communications between Narne and the woman as part of the probe.

Who is Avinash Narne?

Avinash Narne is an Indian-origin software engineer who had moved to the US for work. He and Sabbineni, also from India, had relocated to the Seattle area for technology jobs.

The couple got married in June 2025. Sabbineni was found dead at their Bellevue apartment in October 2025, leading to an investigation that later resulted in Narne being charged.

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{{^usCountry}} Narne’s possible immigration status has also drawn attention online. Independent journalist Breanna Morello said on X that she had reached out to the US Department of Homeland Security to confirm whether Narne was in the US on a work visa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narne’s possible immigration status has also drawn attention online. Independent journalist Breanna Morello said on X that she had reached out to the US Department of Homeland Security to confirm whether Narne was in the US on a work visa. {{/usCountry}}

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What are the charges against Avinash Narne?

Narne faces a first-degree murder charge and has pleaded not guilty.

According to prosecutors, investigators found evidence that allegedly contradicted the initial impression that Sabbineni’s death was a natural or accidental incident.

Authorities have alleged that Narne attempted to stage the scene after her death.

The allegations against Narne have not been proven in court, and the case remains ongoing.

What is the girlfriend angle in the case?

The investigation has focused partly on Narne’s alleged relationship with another woman in India.

According to details shared by Morello on X, Narne had proposed to the woman, identified as Maithra, with an engagement ring in late 2024, but her parents did not approve of the marriage.

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Morello also claimed that Narne sent a photograph of his wife’s body to Maithra after Sabbineni’s death, following which she allegedly responded, “this happened in your dream.”

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The claims are part of the allegations surrounding the case and have not been independently verified through official statements.

The case has also emerged amid wider conversations about the experiences of Indian professionals living in the US, from career opportunities to personal and financial pressures. Thousands of Indian professionals work in the US technology sector, with many using employment-based visa pathways such as the H-1B program.