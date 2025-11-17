Who is C.R. 'Bubba' Saulsbury Jr., how is he linked to Donald Trump? All about Saulsbury Industries director

The Saulsbury family has heavily contributed to Donald Trump's cause. This includes donations from C.R. 'Bubba' Saulsbury Jr., or Charles. ‘Bubba’ gave $172,500 to Trump Victory in 2019, and as per records, he's kept contributing to the Republican cause till 2025. Charles 'Bubba' Saulsbury Jr was raised in Odessa, Texas, and attended Odessa College before joining the family business as the only salesperson in the company.(Saulsbury)

With a lot of recent buzz about ‘Bubba’ and Trump, here's a look at who Charles ‘Bubba' Saulsbury Jr is.

Who is C.R. 'Bubba' Saulsbury Jr.?

C.R. ‘Bubba’ Saulsbury Jr. is a director and shareholder for Saulsbury. It is an oil and gas conglomerate owned by his family. Saulsbury Industries engineers and builds energy infrastructure across the nation, including natural gas processing facilities, and oil pipelines.

He “leads the company's strategic efforts including mergers and acquisitions and corporate/client relations." Further, ‘Bubba’ "works with the management team to establish and expand the business, while simultaneously exploring new markets and opportunities. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Saulsbury Industries,” as per the company page.

Charles Saulsbury was raised in Odessa, Texas, and attended Odessa College before joining the family business as the only salesperson in the company. ‘Bubba’ later served as Senior Vice President of Business Development there.

Apart from this, he has several other business ventures and investments including ‘oil and gas, oilfield services companies, retail, restaurants, and real estate developments in the Permian Basin and other markets,’ the company page notes. He is said to be an avid sportsman who loves the outdoors.

‘Bubba’ has been on numerous ‘North American hunts, African safaris, and exotic fishing trips,’ his company page further states. His father is Charles 'Dick' Saulsbury Sr.-- an Arkansas native who founded the Saulsbury Industries company.

How is C.R. ‘Bubba’ Saulsbury Jr linked to Donald Trump?

The Saulsbury family has reportedly been involved with Texas conservative politics and Charles Sr. has been heavily involved in conservative religious and pro-Second Amendment activism, as per Facing South, the magazine of the Institute for Southern Studies.

'Bubba' has consistently donated to Republican causes and has donated to Trump's cause as well. In 2019, it was reported that the Saulsbury family gave a total of $560,600 to Trump Victory and $16,800 to the Trump campaign.

‘Bubba’ seems to be known to others in the MAGA circle as well. The Wall Street Journal had reported that Kash Patel had used the FBI jet to travel to Boondoggle Ranch, a hunting resort in Texas, owned by ‘Bubba’ Saulsbury Jr's family.