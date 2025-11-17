Is 'Bubba' Ghislaine Maxwell's horse? Bizarre claim emerges amid Epstein email mentioning Trump

The identity of ‘Bubba’ has remained a mystery after the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein emails took the world by storm. In one of the mails, from the convicted child sex offender's brother, Mark, there is a mention of 'Trump blowing Bubba.' President Donald Trump is seen with Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, in an old photograph.(X/@AmberWoods100)

The reference to President Donald Trump kicked up a row, with many speculating Bubba to be former President Bill Clinton, since that's been his nickname from back when he was an Arkansas politician. However, Mark Epstein confirmed to Newsweek that the Bubba mentioned here is not Clinton.

Now, a bizarre claim has been made that Ghislaine Maxwell had a horse named Bubba. This outlandish claim, to be sure, comes from unverified profiles and has been widely circulated online.

What to know about Ghislaine Maxwell's horse

While several social media profiles have claimed that Maxwell had a horse named Bubba, there is no official report on the same. However, Epstein's accomplice has made no secret of her love for horses.

In an interview with TalkTV, Maxwell had shared the time she interacted with the late Queen of England. She had said, “the story that we shared was about horses because I love horses and she loves horses and so we talked about horses briefly, I remember, and just shared a love of horses. And that was one of her great loves."

Maxwell is now in federal prison and recently told the DOJ that she'd never seen Trump at Epstein's house.

Reactions to Trump-Bubba the horse claim

One person on X wrote, “Wait a minute. Ghislaine Maxwell owned a horse named Bubba!”. Another added, “Fun fact: Ghislaine Maxwell had a horse named Bubba. The plot thickens.”

A person claiming to be an independent investigative journalist, wrote, “Ghislaine Maxwell’s actual horse was named Bubba. No, seriously. Before Epstein’s “downfall” she had a show-jumper with UK registries.”

HT.com could not independently verify if Maxwell had a horse named Bubba.

Does the email refer to a horse named Bubba

The email where Mark Epstein speaks about ‘Trump blowing Bubba’ has drawn much scrutiny and the new bizarre claim now says that Bubba might have been Maxwell's horse. However, Mark's spokesperson, Ali Clark, indicated in an email that Bubba refers to a ‘private individual’ who is not a ‘public figure’.

Thus, it is unlikely that Bubba could refer to Maxwell's horse, even if she had one of the same name.

Other theories about Bubba emerge

With Clinton's name getting knocked off, there have been numerous claims about others named Bubba. This has gone on to include golfer Bubba Watson and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, among others. Notably, these claims have not been backed by any proofs.

An old post of Trump calling out Bubba Wallace also regained attention amid the row. In 2020, Trump had said, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”.

Meanwhile, Gerry Lester "Bubba" Watson Jr. is an American pro golfer who has been supportive of Trump, expressing belief after his second presidential victory that he could pave the way for a peace agreement between competing golf circuits.