Who is Chauntyll Allen? Minnesota BLM leader boasts about helping lead church protest against ICE

A leader of Black Lives Matter in Minnesota has boasted about her involvement in leading the anti-ICE demonstrators who stormed a local church, asserting that disrupting Sunday service aligns with what Jesus would have done. Chauntyll Allen, leader of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, defended protests at a church over alleged ICE connections, suggesting that such disruptions are justified.

Chauntyll Allen, the head of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, informed TMZ that she was instrumental in organizing the protesters who stormed the Cities Church in St. Paul during Sunday Service, driven by their conviction that a pastor was also serving as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] agent.

Also Read: Trump brutally mocks Greenland, European leaders with wild AI picture

Allen says ICE ‘terrorizing our children and our women’ Allen stated that the protest, which is currently under federal investigation, “needed to be done to get the message across.”

“You have these people in our community just really … terrorizing our children and our women and our different immigrant communities,” the BLM leader stated targeting federal agents.

“And then we have the head of this whole operation standing in a pulpit, preaching to a congregation every Sunday morning,” she stated. “And that was really just not OK for us.”

Allen, who mentioned that her mother was a pastor, audaciously likened their actions to Jesus’ cleansing of the temple.

Also Read: What happened to Jimmy Butler? MRI reveals devastating setback for Golden State Warriors

Don Lemon under fire for capturing church protest A large group of demonstrators — with journalist Don Lemon capturing their every action — stormed the church on Sunday just as the service was beginning. They blasted resident pastor David Eastwood for allegedly serving as the acting field office director for ICE in Minnesota.

At that time, Eastwood was not present in the church, and authorities have yet to confirm whether he is indeed the same David Eastwood linked to ICE. However, the pastor’s personal information appears to match that of the acting director of the ICE St. Paul field office as referenced in court documents, according to ABC News.

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced that it is launching an investigation into the church protest.