Trump mocks Greenland with wild AI picture after leaking Macron's private texts

In the early hours of Tuesday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to post an image featuring himself, Vice President JD Vance , and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, all posing with the Stars and Stripes.

The President maintains his stance that the US should claim ownership of Greenland from Denmark , asserting that it is essential for national security and to deter either Russia or China from seizing the island.

Donald Trump has released an AI-generated image showing him planting the American flag on Greenland, amid escalating tensions regarding his proposal to acquire the territory. This move comes as he also leaked fawning text messages from from global leaders ahead of the crucial Davos summit taking place this week.

Trump ridicules European leaders A second AI-created image on Truth Social depicted Trump in the Oval Office alongside European leaders, as he presented them with a map that illustrated Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela adorned with the US flag.

Among those seen in the AI image include British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

The wild posts emerge as Trump intensifies his efforts to obtain Greenland, asserting on Tuesday that there is “no going back” on his objective and not dismissing the possibility of seizing the Arctic island by force.

Trump, who is set to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, also disseminated a collection of flattering messages from France’s President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, commending him for his recent successes in foreign policy in Syria and other regions.

“My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran,” President Macron informs Trump, as per a screenshot of their conversation shared on Truth Social.

While Macron expresses apprehensions regarding President Trump’s ambition to annex Greenland, he simultaneously organizes a G7 meeting in Paris on Thursday involving Ukraine, Denmark, Syria, and Russia, in addition to planning a dinner for the two leaders in Paris prior to Trump’s return to the United States.