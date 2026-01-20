Who shot Indiana Judge Steven Meyer and wife Kimberly? First chilling details out

An Indiana judge and his spouse were shot at their residence, just weeks after the judge revealed his intention to retire. Indiana judge Steven Meyer and his wife Kimberly were shot at their home in Lafayette, leaving both injured but in stable condition. (LinkedIn/ Steven Meyer and UnSplash)

Authorities swiftly arrived at the residence of Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, located in Lafayette, close to the campus of Purdue University, at 2:17 PM on Sunday following reports of gunfire in the vicinity, Fox News reported.

Meyer is a prominent judge in the region, having gained recognition for overseeing some of the state’s most contentious cases, including a legal battle involving Ukrainian adoptee Natalia Grace Barnett and her American family.

Steven sustained a gunshot wound to his arm, while his wife Kimberly was shot in the hip when an unknown gunman fired shots into their residence on Mill Pond Lane at around 2:15 pm.

Authorities stated that shell casings were found at the location, and both victims have undergone medical treatment and are currently in stable condition.

Who shot Indiana judge and his wife? In a disturbing audio recording acquired by CBS News, a caller stated that there was a knock at the door and someone informed the couple that they had their dog - shortly before gunfire erupted. However, police are yet to reveal the name or identity of the shooter.

Moreover, the reason behind the shooting is still unknown, but the local sheriff's office stated that it had no knowledge of any threats directed at the judge.

The shooting is still under active investigation, with the involvement of several agencies, including the Lafayette Police Department, Indiana State Police, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the West Lafayette Police Department, the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, and the FBI.

Kimberly Meyer issues statement Kimberly Meyer issued a statement via the police expressing her gratitude to the investigators and first responders after the shooting.

“I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work,” she stated. “We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate.”

“We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident,” Kimberly added.

Police have not announced any arrest so far, urging people with information to reach out to the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.