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Who is Chris Convy? Nikki Glaser says she 'kinda likes it' when he hooks up with other women

Nikki Glaser openly shared her unconventional relationship with Chris Convy on a podcast.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:07 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Comedian Nikki Glaser has sparked conversation online after candidly discussing her relationship with longtime partner Chris Convy, revealing she “kinda likes it” when he hooks up with other women. The remarks were made on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and reported by Page Six.

Convy (R) has worked on major television events and comedy specials.(Getty Images)

Glaser clarified that the arrangement is not mutual, noting she is not interested in seeing other people herself. “In a relationship, I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up,” she said, adding that she even enjoys hearing about his experiences. However, she drew a firm boundary around emotional intimacy, saying that would feel like “emotional cheating.”

She also shared that discussing Convy’s past relationships or encounters has, at times, felt like “foreplay” for her, though she mentioned that any outside interactions must remain purely physical and without deeper connection.

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Who is Chris Convy?

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A decade-long, on-and-off relationship

Convy and Glaser first met in 2013 while working on MTV’s Nikki & Sara Live, where he served as a producer. Their relationship began soon after and has continued on and off for over a decade.

Glaser has previously spoken about their repeated breakups, revealing in past interviews that they have split several times, with some breaks lasting as long as three years.

She has described herself as someone who struggles with long-term commitment. She has been open about how their relationship operates, including the rules they’ve set.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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