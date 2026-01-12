Nikki Glaser gives subtle nod to Rob Reiner at Golden Globes 2026: ‘This one went…’

Nikki Glaser gave a subtle nod to Rob Reiner at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday. Since the prestigious award show does not have a traditional in memoriam segment, the 41-year-old paid tribute to the renowned filmmaker in her own way. Donning a This Is Spinal Tap cap, she closed the ceremony with one of the most famous quotes from the 1984 film, which Reiner directed and starred in. Nikki Glaser pays tribute to Rob Reiner donning a This Is Spinal Tap cap and referencing one of the most famous lines from the 1984 film. (CBS)

How Nikki Glaser paid tribute to Rob Reiner at Golden Globes “Well, that's our show,” Glaser said. “This one went to 11.” The line references the iconic scene where guitarist Nigel Tufnel, played by Christopher Guest, remarks that most amps' volume knobs go up to 10, while his goes to 11. Prior to the tribute, the comedian had told USA Today that she had planned something to honour Reiner.

“I knew [Reiner], but not that well,” Glaser told the outlet, adding, “I'm not going to linger on it too much because I think that's what we've been doing for the past few weeks. But obviously, I thought if something happened to me and Rob Reiner was hosting a show, given our relationship, how would I want him to handle it? I think I landed on something that I feel he would do for me, too.”

Reiner, who was a nine-time Golden Globe nominee, was brutally murdered alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their Brentwood, California home. Their slain bodies were discovered by their youngest daughter, Romy Reiner, who reportedly told the police that a family member “should be a suspect” because they are “dangerous,” the Daily Mail reported.

The couple's youngest son, Nick Reiner, was subsequently arrested for their murders. The 32-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, with special circumstances, in the stabbing deaths of his parents. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. His arraignment was postponed for a second time last Wednesday, following the withdrawal of his lawyer, Alan Jackson, from the case.