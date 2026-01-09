‘Delusional’ Nick Reiner believes his arrest in parents Rob and Michele's murders is a ‘conspiracy’

Nick Reiner believes he is a victim of a “conspiracy” after being arrested for the murder of his parents, according to a TMZ report. Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were brutally killed at their Brentwood home last year. Their bloodied bodies were discovered by their youngest daughter, Romy Reiner, on December 14. The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the couple died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” File photo of Nick Reiner (REUTERS)

‘Delusional’ Nick Reiner does not understand why he is in jail after his parents' murders Nick, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders, is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. However, he does not understand why he has been arrested. A source told the outlet on Friday that the 32-year-old is “delusional” and “believes the people who put him behind bars are engaged in a ‘conspiracy’ against him.”

The insider further said that Nick's “mental spiral” happened a month before his parents' gruesome murders. His condition worsened after his doctors changed the medications he was taking for “schizoaffective disorder, a mental illness that causes delusions, hallucinations, and mania.” According to the outlet, these medicines made him “dangerous and erratic.” The source further revealed that they are “still not working properly.”

The TMZ report comes after his arraignment was postponed for a second time on Wednesday, following the withdrawal of his lawyer, Alan Jackson, from the case. The well-known attorney, whose past clients include Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and Karen Read, told the residing judge he had “no choice but to withdraw” due to “circumstances beyond our control” and “beyond Nick’s control,” per Page Six.