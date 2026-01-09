Kendall Jenner breaks silence on claims she's secretly a lesbian: ‘Coming out is not…’

Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight about her sexuality. During an appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast on Friday, the 30-year-old addressed the rumours circulating online about her secretly being a lesbian. While she shut down the claims, she admitted that she would not have a problem being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. However, it bothers her how people can be “mean” about it. Kendall Jenner attends the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 18, 2025. (AFP)

“Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian,” Jenner told host Owen Thiele. “You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it,” she continued, adding, “It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f**k are you doing?'”

The Kardashians star went on to acknowledge that “coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people.” “And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was,” she added.

Jenner confessed that while it is not an “easy thing” to do so, “knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that.” “I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing ... I've seen really f------ up things that are like, 'It's bad for business,' and I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it,” she went on.

“All's to say, as of today, I am not. I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life,” Jenner concluded. According to Page Six, the rumours surrounding her sexuality have been making the rounds on the internet for years.

Netizens have claimed that either she is secretly gay or bisexual, according to the outlet. However, she was most recently romantically linked to Bad Bunny, but the duo called it quits in late 2023, a source told People.