Who is Ben Gorham? Byredo founder and Kendall Jenner spark dating rumors

Kendall Jenner might be easing back into dating. The model was spotted spending time in Los Angeles with Swedish fragrance entrepreneur Ben Gorham, once again stirring romance chatter that has been following the pair since early fall. On Wednesday, Jenner and Gorham were seen browsing antiques at La Maison Francaise Antiques in Hollywood before stopping for coffee at the Architecture Bookstore Café, Page Six reported. Swedish fragrance entrepreneur Ben Gorham(Instagram/bengorham)

It was their fourth known public outing since September and easily the most casual-looking so far.

Details of Kendall Jenner and Ben Gorham's outing

The timing has not gone unnoticed. Kendall officially ended her relationship with Bad Bunny more than a year ago, and while neither she nor Gorham has addressed the rumors, the repeated sightings have kept speculation alive, as per the outlet. There were no grand gestures or public statements, just the same two people showing up together again and again.

Focusing on their outfit, Kendall kept things simple in an all-black look. She wore a sweater, easy trousers, and red ballet flats that added a small pop of color. She also styled her hair in a neat, low bun and kept her sunglasses on.

Gorham mirrored the low-key vibe: Black jeans, a black denim jacket with shearling trim, a backwards cap, and sunglasses.

Who is Ben Gorham?

Gorham, 48, is the founder of luxury fragrance brand Byredo. He was born in Sweden and is Indian on his mother’s side, with Scottish and French Canadian roots on his father’s side, as per Hola! Magazine. His career path has been anything but traditional. Speaking to The Gloss, he once said, “I did painting and sculpture, history, photography, and a few different things. I really got into painting-acrylics-so that was what I was thinking when I graduated. Then I met a perfumer for the first time.”

Before launching Byredo, Gorham studied business at Ryerson University in Toronto, played professional basketball, and later attended art school in Stockholm, as per the outlet.

He started out making candles in his kitchen after realizing perfume production was too complex to tackle immediately. That small experiment eventually turned into Byredo, now a global brand known for its pared-back design and emotionally driven scents.

Despite the label’s success, Gorham keeps his personal life out of the spotlight. This is exactly why his repeated appearances with Kendall Jenner are drawing so much attention.

For now, there is nothing officially known about Jenner and Gorham.

