Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Step inside Kendall Jenner's charming ‘grandma chic’ mountain home with ‘enough rooms to host her beloved family’

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Dec 09, 2025 03:11 pm IST

Kendall Jenner's new mountain home features a grandma chic aesthetic with vibrant décor. It is designed by architect Kirby Lee and designer Heidi Caillier.

An escape into a mountain cottage filled with vibrant, vintage décor, featuring colourful wallpapers, chic upholstery, and textural contrasts of elegant symmetries and natural chaos, is what defines model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner's new home.

Kendall Jenner gives a tour of her new mountain home. (Instagram@archdigest)
Also Read | Step inside India's prettiest college campus in Pune that looks like a ‘Dharma movie set’

Recently, Kendall gave Architectural Digest (AD) a sneak peek inside her new playful mountain escape, which she designed with architect Kirby Lee and designer Heidi Caillier.

Inside Kendall Jenner's mountain home

On December 8, Kendall Jenner posted pictures on Instagram, showcasing her new home. According to AD, the supermodel traded minimalist glamour for a cosy and charming mountain home, which is part of the January issue. It is her first ground-up build, featuring sentimental treasures and ample space to host all her beloved friends and family.

Heidi, the interior designer, revealed, “Kendall came to us with a vision of something different - playful, comfortable, lived-in, nostalgic, quirky. The house is a collaboration through and through, and I love that the end result feels like her home, not a typical mountain house.”

The charming and cosy interiors

According to Kendall, she wanted a grandma chic aesthetic for her home's interiors, which she achieved by creating a charming and homey space that centres around unapologetic nostalgia and irresistible comfort.

For the living room, she opted for floral upholstery, dark wood panelling, an open glass roof, a rustic fireplace, and a large dining area that opens into the kitchen and features a bar corner.

High ceilings, quirky light fixtures, a priceless piano signed by American jazz guitarist and songwriter Les Paul, colourful wall designs and wallpapers, art collected by the model, statement-making furniture, a cosy powder area with vintage fixtures, a bunk bed nook, and colourful check-printed beddings are some other gorgeous details that Kendall added to her mountain home.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
