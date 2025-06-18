Lisa Mishra: I had no hesitation in taking on a role or making a song around the LGBTQIA+ community

Lisa Mishra is thrilled with the response to her recent show The Royals, and the excitement doesn’t stop there. Her new single Teri Hoon, released during Pride Month is also creating a buzz. Interestingly, both her on-screen role and her latest song celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community. Lisa Mishra

Ask her about it and she says, “I had just played a character in a same-sex relationship, and that experience inspired me to write a song.” She continues, “At heart, I’m a singer first, so I wanted to return to the romantic ballad space which I feel has been missing for a while.”

Lisa goes on to explain why such songs are rare today: “In the era of reels and short formats, it’s become harder for slow, romantic songs to trend. On top of that, releasing music independently is challenging. But I was determined to write a song which would also have a music video. I intentionally wrote lyrics from the POV of one woman to another. The visuals reflect that too. There’s a female dancer in the background who could be a representation of the inner self.”

Even with the struggles of independent music production, Lisa says she didn’t hesitate to explore a theme that’s still underrepresented in mainstream music. “I have been lucky to grow up surrounded by many people from the LGBTQIA+ community. While writing the song or choosing the web show, I never felt the need to ask for permission. I never second-guessed myself. People wondered what my parents’ reaction would be, but they were fine. After all, love is love. People fall in love the same way, regardless of gender.”