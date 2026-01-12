Nikki Glaser roasts Leonardo DiCaprio, draws gasps with jibes at CBS, Epstein in '10/10' Golden Globe Awards monologue
Nikki Glaser did not pull any punches as she roasted the Hollywood elites and even network television in her politically charged monologue at Globes.
Comedian Nikki Glaser is back as the host of the Golden Globe Awards, kicking off Hollywood’s 2026 awards season with a wide array of jokes that spared nobody. The comedian, known for her sharp roasts and jibes, took potshots at everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to his Paramount and Netflix’s bidding war for Warner Bros, and even the TV network CBS in her eventful opening monologue.
This is Nikki Glaser’s second year in running as the host of the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. She opened her monologue by saying, “The Golden Globes: without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now!” She followed it with “we’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at $5.”
Nikki Glaser’s monologue
In her monologue, before the actual awards began, Nikki handed out a set of her own witty awards: Best editing to the Justice Department, alluding to the Epstein list; and Most editing to CBS News, taking a shot at the host network’s news department under new editor Bari Weiss.
CBS may be telecasting the Globes, but the network was the target of more of Nikki’s jokes. “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news," she said. Notably, the Golden Globes are moving from CBS starting in 2027.
And, of course, there was an obligatory Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriends joke. “I mean, countless iconic performances. You’ve worked with every great director. You’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30,” Nikki chimed. As the actor chuckled, the comedian apologised and added that they hardly know anything else about him.
The monologue has struck a chord with the audience, with many on Twitter (now X) calling it 10/10. “Why can’t Nikki Glaser host all the awards,” wondered one. Another added, “Nikki Glaser is freaking hilarious.”
About the 83rd Golden Globe Awards
One Battle After Another topped the list of nominations with nine, closely followed by Sentimental Value with eight. Wicked: For Good was snubbed for Best Picture and Best Director. Others left out include Joe Rogan (for the new podcast category), as well as Sydney Sweeney and Gwyneth Paltrow, leaving room for plenty of surprise inclusions.