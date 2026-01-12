Nikki Glaser roasts Leonardo DiCaprio, draws gasps with jibes at CBS, Epstein in '10/10' Golden Globe Awards monologue

Comedian Nikki Glaser is back as the host of the Golden Globe Awards, kicking off Hollywood’s 2026 awards season with a wide array of jokes that spared nobody. The comedian, known for her sharp roasts and jibes, took potshots at everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to his Paramount and Netflix’s bidding war for Warner Bros, and even the TV network CBS in her eventful opening monologue. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the Golden Globe Awards for the second year in a row.

This is Nikki Glaser’s second year in running as the host of the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. She opened her monologue by saying, “The Golden Globes: without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now!” She followed it with “we’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at $5.”

Nikki Glaser’s monologue In her monologue, before the actual awards began, Nikki handed out a set of her own witty awards: Best editing to the Justice Department, alluding to the Epstein list; and Most editing to CBS News, taking a shot at the host network’s news department under new editor Bari Weiss.

CBS may be telecasting the Globes, but the network was the target of more of Nikki’s jokes. “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news," she said. Notably, the Golden Globes are moving from CBS starting in 2027.