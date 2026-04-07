Blake Lively reacts to lawsuit against Justin Baldoni being packaged as celebrity drama: ‘It’s abuse’
Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a statement expressing her gratitude after a judge dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
Actor Blake Lively has responded to a federal judge’s decision to dismiss 10 of the 13 claims she filed against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni as well as to the way the lawsuit is being widely packaged as “celebrity drama” on social media.
Pushing back strongly against the narrative, the actor criticised the framing, asserting that the physical pain from digital violence is very real.
Blake Lively reacts
On Monday, Blake took to Instagram to share a statement expressing her gratitude after a judge dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
In the statement, the actor also responded to the lawsuit being consistently framed as “celebrity drama.”
“I'm grateful for the Court's ruling which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month, and for the ability to finally tell my story in full at trial, for my own sake, but also for those who don't have the same opportunity to... many of whom I have known and loved deeply in my life, and the countless I'll never know,” she shared.
The actor continued, “The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others. I hope the Court's decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak up. Don't be distracted by the digital soap opera. The constant packaging of this lawsuit as a "Celebrity Drama" is not only irresponsible, but it is by design: to keep you from seeing yourselves in my story. The physical pain from digital violence is very real.”
“It is abuse. And it's everywhere. Not just in the news, but in your communities and schools. If you're looking, my claims won't be the first or last time you'll see examples of the extreme dangers of retaliation and digital warfare. And it often won't be directed at celebrities or those who may able to speak up,” added the actor, who is married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.
Blake stressed that it affects us all, mentioning, “Across the political spectrum. Pay attention to all the ways we can be manipulated online. Digital manipulation has been boasted as "untraceable". If you have kids on phones, they are some of the most vulnerable. Protect them. Have conversations with them.”
Blake to continue her fight
The actor concluded her message with a pledge to her supporters, stating that she considers it a “privilege to be able to stand up.” She vowed to continue doing her part in exposing the systems and individuals who attempt to harm, shame, silence, or retaliate against victims and asserted that she will never stop fighting.
The statement read, “So much critical work has already been done to expose systems, tactics and players who harm. The work to create more safety is in part at trial, but it will also will continue far after this trial is over. This is the work I'm most proud of. I couldn't begin to stand up if not for the countless who've gone before me - and the masses who are still around us all - creating laws, social change, sparking conversations, rallying, working privately and publicly, risking and sometimes losing everything for the safety of others in all spaces. Some whose names we know, most we don't. Thank you. All of you.”
“I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims. I know it's a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it. Your support keeps me going,” it concluded.
Blake's suit against Justin Baldoni weakens
The statement comes after Blake’s legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni hit a crucial setback. Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the bulk of her claims, including allegations of sexual harassment and defamation.
Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of the 13 claims in Blake Lively’s lawsuit, including claims of harassment, defamation, and conspiracy. He allowed three claims to proceed to a trial, including claims of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation. They will now go to a civil trial in New York on May 18.
The legal battle began in 2024 when Blake sued Justin, accusing him of harassment and a smear campaign on the set of their hit movie. He denied it and counter-sued. Blake accused Justin, the director and co-star, of sexually harassing her on the set of the film by making comments about her appearance and weight.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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