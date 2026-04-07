Blake Lively reacts to lawsuit against Justin Baldoni being packaged as celebrity drama: ‘It’s abuse’

Actor Blake Lively has responded to a federal judge’s decision to dismiss 10 of the 13 claims she filed against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni as well as to the way the lawsuit is being widely packaged as “celebrity drama” on social media. The legal battle began in 2024 when Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni, accusing him of harassment on the set of their movie, It Ends With Us. (AP)

Pushing back strongly against the narrative, the actor criticised the framing, asserting that the physical pain from digital violence is very real.

Blake Lively reacts On Monday, Blake took to Instagram to share a statement expressing her gratitude after a judge dismissed 10 out of 13 claims in her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

In the statement, the actor also responded to the lawsuit being consistently framed as “celebrity drama.”

“I'm grateful for the Court's ruling which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month, and for the ability to finally tell my story in full at trial, for my own sake, but also for those who don't have the same opportunity to... many of whom I have known and loved deeply in my life, and the countless I'll never know,” she shared.

The actor continued, “The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others. I hope the Court's decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak up. Don't be distracted by the digital soap opera. The constant packaging of this lawsuit as a "Celebrity Drama" is not only irresponsible, but it is by design: to keep you from seeing yourselves in my story. The physical pain from digital violence is very real.”

“It is abuse. And it's everywhere. Not just in the news, but in your communities and schools. If you're looking, my claims won't be the first or last time you'll see examples of the extreme dangers of retaliation and digital warfare. And it often won't be directed at celebrities or those who may able to speak up,” added the actor, who is married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Blake stressed that it affects us all, mentioning, “Across the political spectrum. Pay attention to all the ways we can be manipulated online. Digital manipulation has been boasted as "untraceable". If you have kids on phones, they are some of the most vulnerable. Protect them. Have conversations with them.”