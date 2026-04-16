Who is Clay Crouch? Nancy Guthrie's neighbor with ‘burglary & kidnapping charges’ comes under spotlight

A man named Clay Couch, who is a “habitual criminal with burglary & kidnapping charges,” has come under spotlight amid the Nancy Guthrie case. An investigative reporter, who goes by JLR on X, has claimed that Couch’s lawyer, Mark Resnick, is friends on Facebook with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Who is Clay Crouch (R)? Nancy Guthrie's neighbor with ‘burglary & kidnapping charges’ comes under spotlight(REUTERS, X)

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JLR shared screenshots to back his claims about Facebook, adding that Resnick is also friends on the platform with a man named Walter Nash. A video that previously surfaced showed a man, standing in front of Nancy’s house, claiming that “someone named Walter Nash is involved or knows who’s involved.”

“Nancy Guthrie's neighbor Clay Crouch is a habitual criminal with burglary & kidnapping charges. His lawyers name is Mark Resnick who just happens to be Facebook friends with Sheriff Nanos & Walter Nash,” JLR wrote, sharing Crouch’s mugshot.

Who is Clay Crouch?

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{{^usCountry}} While not much information about Crouch is available online, Criminal Network, whose X bio says “Standing Guard for the YouTube True Crime Community,” dug up some information about him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While not much information about Crouch is available online, Criminal Network, whose X bio says “Standing Guard for the YouTube True Crime Community,” dug up some information about him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “lay Crouch. Lives across the street from Nancy's and has an extensive criminal history. While many said he was incarcerated at the time, the fact is that he wasn't thanks to @MattBlacInc He was released in Sept 2025 and has been free since. Anonymous tip came from 004 and said Clay is Porch Guy, same height and weight, had motive, had the opportunity. It's time to take a deep dive into Clay,” the post reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “lay Crouch. Lives across the street from Nancy's and has an extensive criminal history. While many said he was incarcerated at the time, the fact is that he wasn't thanks to @MattBlacInc He was released in Sept 2025 and has been free since. Anonymous tip came from 004 and said Clay is Porch Guy, same height and weight, had motive, had the opportunity. It's time to take a deep dive into Clay,” the post reads. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have cleared Nancy's family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Annie’s husband Tommaso Cioni, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

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Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are back in focus as police increase patrols in neighborhood

Sheriff Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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