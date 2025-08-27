Who is Denis Corea Miranda? Illegal immigrant grins in mugshot after assaulting federal officer in Florida

A 21-year-old illegal immigrant smiled in his mugshot Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a federal officer in Polk County, Florida, as reported by Fox News. Corea Miranda now faces charges of resisting arrest and battery on a federal officer and could be deported. Illegal immigrant Denis Miranda's smiling mugshot surfaces after arrest in Florida (Polk County Sheriff)

Who is Denis Corea Miranda?

The suspect, Miranda, injured a Homeland Security Investigations officer’s shoulder after fighting two agents trying to arrest him in Lakeland, officials said. "This is the first time we've had an agent injured in the line of duty, and he was significantly injured," Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference.

"Now the state of Florida and the taxpayers of Polk are going to have to pay for it," Judd said. "The state's got to provide him with an attorney to represent him, and then the state's got to prosecute him."

Corea Miranda fled into nearby woods after the fight, sparking a large search with helicopters and drones before he was caught at a loading dock. Judd said the suspect fought back "because he wasn’t going to be deported" and wanted to escape.

It was the first time an HSI agent had been injured on duty in the county. Judd explained that Border Patrol stopped Corea Miranda when he entered the US from Nicaragua, but under "catch and release" policies he was released with a court date.

In 2024, he was arrested for DUI and failed to appear in court, leaving a warrant. Judd said his repeated releases showed how the system failed.

"The system is broken," Judd told reporters. "Had they appropriately dealt with him instead of catch and release in 2021, none of this would have happened."

Also Read: Who is Stephanie Carlquist? Kentucky woman goes viral for glam mugshot after damaging ex's car, pouring salt into engine

Judd added the suspect had ties to local burglaries and may serve time in state prison.

"And then when he gets out of state prison for his transgressions, then he’ll be deported," Judd said.