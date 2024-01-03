Who is Doe 107? What we know about alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim who urged court to keep identity secret

Shortly after a federal judge ordered that the identities of more than 150 people connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell be publicly disclosed, an alleged victim of the paedophile urged the judge to keep her identity secret. Identified as Doe 107, the person filed the request through her attorney in front of Manhattan Federal Judge Loretta Preska. Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

“She lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country and lives in fear of her name being released," her attorney reportedly said. The lawyer added that Doe 107 "faces risks of physical harm".

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Wion reported that the judge had asked Doe 107 to hand over an affidavit supporting claims that she is in danger in her country and the fact that she had received hate mail. However, the alleged victim did not provide the document by the deadline, which was November 22 last year. It is said that she later switched attorneys.

People on social media have been speculating who Doe 107 could possibly be. Some posts even claimed that the court has announced that the full Epstein list will not be released until January 22, but there has been no official confirmation on the same.

The people whose names are to be disclosed includesex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein’s employees, and people with just a passing connection to the scandal. All of these people were reportedly allowed to appeal the order, signed by Judge Preska, by January 1, 2024. The names were mentioned in Epstein’s lawsuit. In the past, several other records related to the lawsuit were publicly revealed.

Preska has said that some portions of the records will be kept confidential, like those that name people who were sexually assaulted by Epstein when they were minors, and had wanted to maintain their privacy, according to NBC News.

Epstein allegedly sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls. Some of his victims were as young as 14 years old, prosecutors have said. He committed the crimes at his homes in Manhattan; Palm Beach, Florida; and his private island near St. Thomas. Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested in 2019.