Who is Ed Buckner, Little Rock meteorologist who passed away after battle with cancer?

Former THV11 Chief Meteorologist Ed Buckner passed away at the age of 59, after a battle with cancer. THV11 Chief Meteorologist Ed Buckner passes away at 59(Facebook | Ed Buckner)

Buckner was a popular face in the Arkansas weather coverage circle for decades and has been a trusted source of weather predictions and analysis for Arkansans during severe weather events. Some of his monumental weather coverage includes the infamous 1999 tornado outbreak.

What did Buckner's professional workspace look like?

Buckner was a part of popular channel THV11 for nearly 25 years, and his colleagues admired his commitment and dedication towards work, apart from being a great mentor and a kind-hearted friend. Buckner was also a musician and had even released a children-friendly weather album.

“Ed was such a sharp, polite gentleman and so talented in so many ways. He left us too soon,” KATV Chief Meteorologist Barry Brandt was quoted as saying after news of Buckner's death reached the office.

“Ed was so kind. He gave me my first start in TV — back in 2004. THV had a summer Kidcaster campaign and I was selected to do weather one evening that summer. It was an incredible experience that shaped me at just 10 years old, and it put me on a path to a TV career in this market 15 years later,” KATV Meteorologist James Bryan said.

“So sad to hear the news of Ed Buckner's passing. Although we were local television competitors, it was always a friendly competition between us. I am only wishing his family peace at this difficult time,” Chief Meteorologist Ned Perme was quoted as saying, according to a KATV report.

Bucker is currently survived by his wife, four children, and seven grandchildren.